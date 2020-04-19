Morning showers and storms Monday, mild afternoon

Mild temperatures will continue for the entire week ahead with more rain chances on the way.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to move into the area from Nebraska Monday morning. There is no threat of any severe weather, but some areas could be looking at a wet start to the day.

Any rain will exit the area by the afternoon as clouds begin to decrease. The winds will be breezy out of the northwest with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday will be one of the nicer days this week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another storm system could bring more rain to the area on Wednesday. There will not be any severe weather with this setup. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system, but the better rain chances could stay along and south of I-70.

A cold front on Thursday could bring a few more showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours. The rain chances become more uncertain toward the end of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s all the way through next weekend as we enter a typical spring weather pattern. Morning low temperatures will remain above freezing.