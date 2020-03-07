Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Several hundred Brigham Young University students protested Friday afternoon outside church headquarters in South Lake City to show their displeasure with a letter that clarified that "same-sex romantic behavior" is not allowed on campus.

The letter dashed the hopes of many LGBT students who thought recent revisions to a code of conduct that dropped a section of the code banning behavior that reflected "homosexual feelings" would allow them to be more open on campus. They sang hymns and chanted "have no fear, God loves queers," as they held rainbow flags and signs that read "Love one another" and "Jesus loves everyone".