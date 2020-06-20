Drivers come to drift at Heartland Motorsports Park

People drove down to Heartland Motorsports Park to burnout tires and overheat the engine in the open lot.

The Kansas City Drift Association held their second event of the year. Co-owner of KC Drift Anthony Gockel said he loves the sport of drifting cars and loves that people come out to join.

"It's a lifestyle. Like once you try it once, you're hooked. Say bye to all your money."

Drivers from near and far come to Heartland to show what they got to the other competitors and spectators.

"There’s people coming from all the way like Texas with their fully built pro cars and there's guys out here driving the cars they drive to work every day," said Gockel.

It is meant to be a friendly competition.

"We’re not really competing or anything like that. We're just out here to have a good time with our friends,” said Gockel. "Once everybody's had some practice, it gets a little better laps and tandems where two, three, four, five cars go together and they all try to get as close as possible without hitting each other."

Gockel and co-owner, Austin Berner, gave media front row seats to the action.

Video of KC Drift co-owner Anthony Gockel: https://twitter.com/WIBWJoe/status/1274400023032270849

Everyone walking in could buy an “Eat, sleep, drift, repeat” t-shirt.

KC Drift's next event at Heartland Motorsports Park is on July 18.

Gates open up at 7 am.

