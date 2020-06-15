More road closures expected for Topeka

Road work to close 15th and 17th Streets on Thursday, June 18, between Kansas Ave. and Adams according to the City of Topeka.

The City says a construction project patching up intersections of 15th and 17th St. will require both roads to close Thursday, June 18, and the contractor plans to reopen the roads early Friday morning.

The City also says medians on 12th will be removed today, Monday, June 15, east of Kansas Ave.

The contractor is expecting to mill and re-pave 12th next week so the City says to expect a full closure for at least one day.

