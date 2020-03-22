More rain & storms Monday night into Tuesday

Temperatures will get warmer over the next few days as our next round of rain moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Skies will stay cloudy through the night, and some occasional drizzle will be possible. Areas of fog will also begin to develop through the overnight.

Fog could be dense Monday morning, so be prepared for reduced visibility on the morning commute.

Temperatures Monday will start out near 40 degrees before making it close to 60 during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as any fog diminishes later in the morning.

Rain will return to the area late Monday night and through Tuesday morning. There will even be some thunderstorms with this next round of rain.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe from 4AM to 7AM Tuesday with the potential for hail up to quarter size mainly for areas south of I-70.

Rain and storms will last throughout Tuesday morning before moving into Missouri by the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from a half inch to one inch.

Highs will make it near 60 degrees again on Tuesday. Sunshine will return Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 70s, which will be our warmest day of the week.