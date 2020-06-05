More churches reopen as COVID orders relaxed, but some still reluctant to return

While more Topeka-area congregations begin to open after a nearly three-month shutdown because of COVID-19, some are finding members reluctant to return.

Crews are busy getting Topeka's Faith Temple Church at 1162 S.W. Lincoln ready for Sunday services.

It marks the first time in nearly three months everyone has been together, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person gatherings.

Bishop Ron Lassiter, Faith Temple's pastor, said plans also have been made for how the first service will be conducted, particularly with regard to social distancing.

"We're going to make sure everybody has 6 feet" distance between other attendees, Lassiter said. "We're encouraging them to wear their masks.

"We're just trying to keep folks safe."

Lassiter said he's looking forward to preaching in front of a crowd at long last, after presenting his sermons online in front of a nearly empty sanctuary for the past few months.

"It's been even a challenge for me to deliver my message," Lassiter said, "because I'm used to getting feedback while I'm preaching."

In recent weeks, Lassiter said, "I'm talking to a blank space. So it's a challenge."

Christ the King Catholic Church at 5973 S.W. 25th began resuming public masses on the weekend of May 16 and 17.

The Rev. Matthew Schiffelbein, pastor of Christ the King, said Masses are now spread out on Sundays, at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

This allows time for the pews to be cleaned and disinfected before the next Mass.

Schiffelbein says the church also is asking those who plan to attend Masses to sign up in advance, "so that we're able to know who is present at the Mass. If someone does test positive after being here a few days later, we can contact everyone and advise them of steps they might need to take."

Yellow tape has been placed between pews to help maintain social distancing. Only every third pew is open at Christ the King.

Yet desppite efforts to ensure people stay safe, many parishioners have elected not to come back to church just yet.

"So people are not as anxious to get back to it as we had anticipated they might have been," Schiffelbein said.

Many are still concerned about possibel exposure to COVID-19 and are electing to watch Masses online.

"I think people are still just being cautious," Schiffelbein said.

Many other churches remain closed for in-person worship at this time and continue to offer services online.