Moratorium on Water Shut-Offs Extended

The City of Topeka will be extending its moratorium on water shut-offs until May 15. Customers will have to come up with a payment plan five days before their payment is due.

City Express at 620 SE Madison will remain temporarily closed, but the Customer Service Call Center is open between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is available to work with customers to help keep their balances due manageable during this time.

Customers who need to pay their water bill in cash can do so at authorized US Bank locations at the drive through window. Bills can also be paid by phone at 785-368-3111 or online at www.topeka.org/payonline.

There are several organizations in the area that can help you with your water utility bill. Their names and phone numbers are listed below:

• Doorstep 785-357-5341

• Let’s Help 785-234-6208

• Salvation Army 785-233-9648

The Utilities Refund Program (Franchise Fee Program) also offers assistance for utility bills. Please contact the Community Resources Council to apply 785-233-1365 after the program resumes taking applications on May 4th. For citizens looking for a way to help, you may go to City Communications City Hall, 215 SE 7th Street Topeka, KS 66603.