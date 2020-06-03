Recipients recognized for the Month of May Champion of Character award

Two men credited with saving a man's life earned honors today as Champions of Character for demonstrating availability, boldness, compassion, dependability and responsibility.

Safe Streets Coalition announced the recipients at the Topeka Police Department. The award recognizes character that significantly improves the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

Morstorf said, “I don’t feel like I deserve it, but I think that it’s good and honoring, that they are honoring us.”

On Feb. 23, David Brooks was parked in his car in his sister's driveway when he suffered a massive heart attack.

Tom Horn, a former EMT, saw Brooks and removed him from his car. He immediately started to perform CPR.

Chase Morstorf, a recent graduate of Seaman High School and Horn's neighbor, rushed over to help once he saw what Horn was doing.

“It was Sunday, I was supposed to be at church, luckily I wasn’t that day,” said Morstorf. “I jumped in and relieved him on CPR until the first responders got there.”

They continued performing CPR for about 20 minutes until the Soldier Twp. Fire Dept. arrived.

Morstorf said he felt prepared, as saving people’s lives could be something he sees himself doing in the future.

“My mom's a nurse and so I kind of had a little training and I kind of knew to just jump in,” said Morstorf. “That's what I want to do as a profession is go into EMT, ER work and be a nurse.”

Horn was not in attendance but Morstorf did grab both awards and will give it to him at a later time.