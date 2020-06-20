Monroe to close June 23

The City of Topeka says Monroe will close again starting Tuesday, June 23.

The City says during paving work on the street a failed storm sewer was found near 13th that needs to be replaced.

The work is expected to take 2 weeks, weather permitting.

The City says 15th and 17th are now open, however traffic control devices are still in place as pavement marking has not been completed.

12th St. between Kansas and Monroe is also scheduled for a mill and overlay so may also be closed at some point during the week.

The City is asking drivers to keep an eye out for changing conditions and that road closed signs are regulatory, meaning drivers can be ticketed for traveling past one.

