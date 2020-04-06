Monday forecast: Warm and breezy with afternoon sun

After highs around 50° Saturday and 60° yesterday, highs today will be near 70° for many spots. Highs will depend on how quickly the clouds clear out. The mild temperatures continue through Wednesday before cooler temperatures take hold starting Thursday.

Precipitation wise, other than sprinkles or patchy drizzle this morning and possibly tonight the week will remain dry even with a cold front that will come through on Wednesday. However despite the 8 day forecast dry there remains major uncertainty on the forecast beginning on Friday with precipitation chances. Differences in the latest models and differences in the models from the past couple days are leading to the fact there isn’t one particular day where confidence is high enough to put a precipitation chance in the 8 day but don’t be surprised if as the week progresses several chances start showing up in the forecast.

Today decreasing clouds from west to east this afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s for those that get more sun compared to highs that may be stuck in the 60s for those stuck in the cloud cover. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow other than a few early clouds we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low-mid 80s. This will be the warmest day of the week. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Another mild day on Wednesday before a cold front pushes through although even with the front, temperatures likely only drop down to the low-mid 60s. Highs will likely be in the 70s, (even close to 80° south of I-70) for most spots through early afternoon with 60s by 7pm. Winds S/N 15-25 mph.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in beginning on Thursday where highs through next Monday will likely range anywhere from the mid 50s to mid 60s. As mentioned above there is at least a chance for precipitation between Friday through Monday however low confidence on a specific day. For this reason have opted to keep it all dry vs putting a chance of precipitation on each of those days. There will also be a cold airmass in place as well during this time to where a potential for a freeze Friday morning will occur and one of the models is indicating accumulating snow next Monday!

___________________

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. With high uncertainty on the weather pattern, specifically precipitation chances for Days 5-8, don’t be surprised if all of a sudden precipitation chances are put in the forecast in the coming days.