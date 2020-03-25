Monday forecast: Warm and breezy

We’re finally going to get plenty of sun today once the fog dissipates so enjoy it while you can because there may not be much of it tomorrow or Friday. Showers/storms return Thursday night and last on and off through Saturday night. Won’t rain the entire time, in fact most of the daytime hours will be dry with the highest chance for widespread rain being at night.

Today after morning fog we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 70s .Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SW/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a stalled frontal boundary that will bring a wide range in temperatures from around 60° near the Nebraska border to low 70s near I-35. Much lighter winds at 5-10 mph. Out of the south in our southern communities and northeast in our northern communities.

With showers/storms Thursday night into Friday morning as the frontal boundary shifts back to the north, most spots will be in the 60s to end the week. It is worth noting some models are indicating areas will still be stuck in the 50s so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Another round of storms will occur Friday night into Saturday morning with a break before wrap around rain from the storm system affects north-central KS by the afternoon/evening. In between a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and west winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

Next week there are indications of precipitation late Monday into

Tuesday however with low confidence and waiting for more consistency in the models will just change the sky conditions from mostly sunny to partly sunny before adding rain chances.

______________

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the mild weather. As long as you are practicing social distancing it’s ok to be outside and go for a walk or even just to sit outside.

