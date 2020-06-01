Monday forecast: The first heat wave of the season begins

The big weather story is the heat we’ll be stuck in all week and into the weekend with few chances for rain. Temperatures will continue to warm up especially for the eastern half of the viewing area in the coming days as the heat out in the western half of the state will continue to spread eastward. In general highs will be in the upper 80 to mid 90s which means heat indices will be in the 90s, even close to 100° at times.

Rain chances for the week ahead will be slim however the greatest chance is Wednesday night where severe weather is possible as well. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concern and yes this does include severe weather that could potentially last all night. Beyond Wednesday night the chances will be spotty at best.

Today other than a few clouds early and even some rain near the Nebraska border that shouldn’t last long past sunrise we’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

There is one model that indicates some rain near the Nebraska border late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning however the greatest chance for rain will likely be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There’s also one model that is indicating isolated showers/storms Thursday night. Bottom line these rain chances will be slim (even the best chance Wednesday night) so consider yourself lucky if you receive rain this week.

Highs are expected to remain in the low-mid 90s through the weekend with clouds the biggest uncertainty. There are indications temperatures will start to cool down by Day 9, Tuesday.

______________

Taking Action:

1. Heat safety should be a priority by staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water. With this being the first heat wave of the season, if you’re not taking care of yourself early it’ll be worse toward the end of it.

2. Stay tuned on the severe storm chance for Wednesday night.