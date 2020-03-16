Monday forecast: Morning showers, remaining cool

After scattered showers move through this morning, the rest of the day will be cloudy with cool temperatures once again. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another round of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A warming trend is expected through Thursday before a strong cold front pushes through late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will bring a 30°+ drop in temperatures to end the week.

Today scattered showers through 10am. Late this morning into the afternoon while patchy drizzle still can’t be ruled out, the measurable rainfall will be over. Cloud cover sticks around with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight cloudy with a slight chance of a pop up shower or two. Won’t be as widespread as Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Rain will develop especially after midnight Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. A few t-storms are possible as well. Highs by Wednesday will be much warmer in the upper 60s-low 70s. The winds will remain light at 5-15 mph.

Another round of rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is the time frame we’ll have to watch for where a few storms may produce small hail or gusty winds (marginal threat from the SPC).

With both of these systems moving quickly leaving the afternoons dry, the risk for flooding is not expected but certainly something to watch for especially if spots get heavy rain both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mild and windy with highs in the low-mid 70s before a cold front pushes through early Friday morning which will keep highs only at 40° to end the week. With breezy conditions especially through early afternoon, wind chills will be in the 20s for most of the day. Areas near the Nebraska border have a small chance for light snow in the morning however not expecting impacts at this time.

This weekend we may get our first day of wall to wall sun on Saturday but it won’t last long as clouds move back in by Sunday and right now will keep it dry however latest models are indicating some light precipitation.

Taking Action:

1. With mild conditions Wednesday and Thursday, any outdoor plans you have will need to be adjusted to stay inside mainly in the morning. The afternoons are looking dry.

2. A few storms may be strong or even severe with any storms on Wednesday into Wednesday night however the timeframe we’re monitoring specifically is Wednesday night.

3. A hard freeze with the potential for temperatures to be in the teens and low 20s are expected Saturday morning.