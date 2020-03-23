Monday forecast: More seasonal today, storms tonight

Temperatures for the week ahead will be near or above average all week with the highest chance for rain tonight into tomorrow. Cloud cover is the biggest uncertainty this week which will have an effect on the temperatures but not by much.

The rain chance tonight will come with t-storms and the potential for strong to severe weather mainly south of I-70. Hail is the primary threat but can’t rule out strong winds or locally heavy rain leading to minor flooding. The chances for rain to end the week we were keeping an eye on the last couple days have diminished but will keep an eye on it. The higher chance for rain (after tomorrow) may not be until Friday night into Saturday morning.

Today after the morning fog the question is how much cloud cover clears out. Models are indicating we’ll be mostly sunny after 4pm. The main difference of whether cloud cover sticks around or not is we would stay in the 50s with the cloud cover rather than get in the low 60s with sun. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight storms move in after midnight with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow storms will be likely in the morning but there still remains the chance for leftover showers/storms to continue in the afternoon as it continues to push east of the area. Highs will be similar if not a few degrees cooler than today. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs dependent on cloud cover. Will keep it mostly sunny as consistency from the last couple days but there’s a chance we may have more cloud cover than expected which would keep temperatures more in the upper 60s vs low-mid 70s with more sun. Regardless it’ll be breezy with gusts around 25-30 mph.

Temperatures cool back down to more seasonal temperatures to end the week with highs around 60° with cooler temperatures Saturday due to the rain chance before warming up Sunday and Monday.

_________________________

Taking Action:

1. Use caution with the fog this morning. Make sure headlights are on as fog may continue to be dense in spots until 10am.

2. Storms will develop overnight with a chance for severe weather, the risk is low but the hazard would likely be hail if we were going to get a warning.

3. Showers/storms will continue into Tuesday especially in the morning.