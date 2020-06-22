Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms

Several chances for showers/storms exist this week however there isn’t one particular day that will bring widespread rain. In fact there could be several spots that only get rain one time this week as the chances for rain will be spotty (isolated to at best scattered). Confidence is low on location and medium on timing. Right now it looks like the bulk of the rain especially after today will mainly occur during a 4pm-9am timeframe meaning most of the rain falls at night leaving the daytime hours mostly dry. The risk for severe weather remains low all week with lightning the main hazard.

Today confidence is low on how quickly clouds clear out and details of any showers/storms, when they develop and where. The best advice is if you have outdoor plans today, keep an eye on the radar. Highs will depend on cloud coverage and rain, low-mid 80s in spots with thicker cloud cover and rain with mid-upper 80s for those with partial clearing and dry conditions. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be the pick day of the week with sunny skies, dry conditions and low humidity. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Humidity gradually increases for the second half of the work week with highs warming back up near 90°. Rain chances return as early as late Wednesday afternoon however will keep it Wednesday night at the earliest in the 8 day with several chances for storms the remainder of the 8 day.

Again the rain will likely remain scattered at best (not widespread so not everyone will get rain every day) and mostly occurring at night. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast through the week so make sure to check back often.

____________________

Taking Action:

1. You don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans you may have this week, just stay weather aware and remember When Thunder Roars go Indoors.

2. Tomorrow is the only day with a 0% chance of storms this week so enjoy it without worry.