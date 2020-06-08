Monday forecast: Hot today, storms tomorrow, cooler the rest of the week

One more hot day is expected across all of northeast Kansas before changes come the rest of the week due to a cold front tomorrow. The cold front will bring a wide range in temperatures tomorrow as well as storms and strong winds through Wednesday. While temperatures are expected to warm back up to end the week and a warm weekend is expected, the humidity won’t be as big of a factor.

The best and only chance of storms tomorrow could come with severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible: Hail, wind and even a tornado or two Tuesday afternoon/early evening. There does remain some uncertainty on exact timing of the storms including the chance we still could have leftover storms in the area early Wednesday morning however think the bulk of the rain will be gone by sunrise.

Today sunny skies to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with clouds increasing for the eastern part of the WIBW viewing area from the remnants of Cristobal. There does remain some uncertainty on how far west the clouds will get so there is still a chance we don't have any clouds at all. Highs regardless will be hot with low-mid 90s and heat indices in most spots 94-98. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow storms could develop anytime especially in the afternoon and highs will warm up in the low 80s in north-central Kansas before cooling down in the afternoon with temperatures warming up in the upper 80s-low 90s southeast of the turnpike. Winds SE/NW 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures for many spots may be in the 60s and 70s by 5pm due to the cold front and rain cooling temperatures down.

Tuesday night will be in the 50s which will be the coolest temperatures so far this month as scattered storms continue.

Other than some leftover clouds and a small chance of lingering rain early Wednesday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s. NW 15-30, gusting up to 35 mph.

The rest of the week will be in the mid-upper 80s with humidity staying in check and heat indices a non-factor.

There does remain uncertainty beginning this weekend on temperatures. One model would heat temperatures back in the 90s while the other model actually ushers in cooler temperatures and closer to the low 80s. So the 8 day reflects a slight warm bias but more an average of the two models for Saturday through Monday and the forecast will be adjusted as confidence increases.

____________________

Taking Action:

1. With one more hot day, stay safe by drinking plenty of water

2. With tomorrow’s storm chance and all modes of severe weather possible prepare for anything. Specific details like exact timing are still unknown so check back tomorrow for the most up to date forecast.