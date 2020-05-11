Monday forecast: Chilly with scattered rain showers

The big weather story is the chance of rain everyday through the weekend. Doesn’t mean you’ll have rain in your backyard everyday, just means we’ll have rain somewhere in northeast Kansas everyday. The other big story is the chilly start to the week with highs in the 40s and 50s before warmer weather returns by mid-week. That’s also when the risk for t-storms and even severe weather increases.

This is a weather pattern we’ll have to be taking on a day by day basis with specific details including the risk for severe weather beginning Wednesday. The severe weather risk will depend on how quickly the atmosphere is able to recover after each round and based on latest models with extent of cloud cover and lack of sun may limit the risk. This even includes Wednesday despite a ‘slight’ risk being forecasting from the Storm Prediction Center.

Today cloudy with light rain showers especially in the southwestern portion of the viewing area. Most spots will remain under 0.10” of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s-low 50s for many spots. Winds NW/SW 5-10 mph. If you’re wondering the record for the coldest high temperature in Topeka is 54° (1931) so we have a pretty good chance at breaking that record with a forecast high of 52°.

Tonight scattered rain with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow rain will continue mainly in the morning unfortunately the clouds will remain even if the rain moves out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The temperatures finally warm back up in the 60s to low 70s by Wednesday and remain in the 70s to even low 80s starting Thursday lasting through Monday. As mentioned the severe weather risk will have to be taken on a day by day basis based on frontal positions and how the atmosphere is able to recover from the previous round of storms so just stay weather aware.

While this week has a chance for rain everyday, next week will mainly be dry.

Taking Action

1. Expect a rainy week ahead with the risk of t-storms and a few severe storms at times returning by Wednesday. Stay updated each day on specific details for the day of and the latest on what to expect the rest of the week.