Monday forecast: Another hot day

The July/August type weather continues on this mid June day. The heat continues through at least the middle part of the week before temperatures possibly cool down slightly by Thursday and Friday due to at least some more cloud cover but also the chance for storms.

There still remains a lot of uncertainty with our rain chances to end the week and weekend as models continue to differ on how widespread the rain will be and how heavy. The chance of rain exists as early as Wednesday night and lasts through the weekend however think the higher chances are over the weekend compared to Thursday and Friday.

While temperatures remain hot, humidity is still expected to stay relatively low especially for this time of year however it could still be high enough at times where the heat index is about 1-3° above the actual temperature. Winds will also gust anywhere from 15-30 mph every day this week as the strongest winds will remain out toward central Kansas, mainly west of a line from Marysville through Manhattan down to Council Grove. At times the strongest winds this week toward central Kansas could lead to a very high fire danger so just use caution.

Today sunny with highs in the mid 90s, similar to yesterday. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 30 mph especially out toward central Kansas.

Tonight mostly clear with lows around 70°. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will once again be similar to yesterday and what it will be today, most spots in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 30 mph.

Wednesday may actually be slightly warmer by a couple degrees in some spots as it continues to remain mostly sunny and hot.

As temperatures start to cool down Thursday and Friday with at least a little more cloud cover and a small chance for storms, it’ll still be hot for most spots and in the low-mid 90s.

Right now based on the latest computer models the highest chance for rain is on Saturday even though the chance is still relatively higher on Sunday compared to Thursday and Friday. IF it does end up being dry this weekend, highs will be closer to 90° however if there’s more rain, highs will be more in the low-mid 80s.

______________________

Taking Action:

1. Practice your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. With confidence on the rain chances for the next 8 days still low, make sure to keep checking back everyday.