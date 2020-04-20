Monday forecast: AM showers/storms, dry afternoon

The big weather story is the much warmer week ahead compared to the freezing temperatures and highs in the 40s and 50s we were dealing with last week. This is more typical April weather with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s all week and several chances for showers/storms. The good news is the risk for severe weather remains low on all the chances but certainly something we’ll continue to monitor in case that changes. Specific details such as timing and coverage of the rain (who has the best chance for rain) is going to have to be taken on a day by day basis as there does continue to be differences in the models on track of the storm systems. This means there isn’t consensus in the models on any particular time frame this week where rain is likely everywhere so don’t think you’ll get rain on every chance in the forecast.
Today the chance for showers/storms will continue until mid-morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs around 70°. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.
Tonight clear skies with lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.
Tomorrow will be a Top 10 Day with light winds and with plenty of sunshine. The one factor that may keep it from being a 'Top 10 Day' is the risk for late afternoon storms and more cloud cover late in the day even if it stays dry compared to Tuesday. Wednesday will bring scattered showers/storms to the forecast, timing differences with differences in the storm track within the computer models lead to lower confidence on when and where the storms will be so keep checking back for updates. Depending on rain, highs may range anywhere from the low-mid 60s for those that get rain to highs near 70° for those that stay dry for the majority of the day. Thursday will be pretty close to a Top 10 Day with highs in the mid 70s, Will hold off the storm chance until Thursday night but certainly something to monitor as well is if storms continue into the day Friday. Right now will keep it dry in the official forecast with highs cooling back down near 70° to end the week. This weekend continues to remain differences in the models on storm chances so will keep it Saturday night and fine tune this as the week progresses. Any outdoor activities you have (exercise, gardening, etc) just stay weather aware with the chances for t-storms through the week. Remember if you hear thunder go indoors.
light winds and with plenty of sunshine. The one factor that may keep it from being a ‘Top 10 Day’ is the risk for late afternoon storms and more cloud cover late in the day even if it stays dry compared to Tuesday.
