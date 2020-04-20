Monday forecast: AM showers/storms, dry afternoon

The big weather story is the much warmer week ahead compared to the freezing temperatures and highs in the 40s and 50s we were dealing with last week. This is more typical April weather with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s all week and several chances for showers/storms. The good news is the risk for severe weather remains low on all the chances but certainly something we’ll continue to monitor in case that changes. Specific details such as timing and coverage of the rain (who has the best chance for rain) is going to have to be taken on a day by day basis as there does continue to be differences in the models on track of the storm systems. This means there isn’t consensus in the models on any particular time frame this week where rain is likely everywhere so don’t think you’ll get rain on every chance in the forecast.

Today the chance for showers/storms will continue until mid-morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs around 70°. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight clear skies with lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.