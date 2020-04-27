Monday forecast: A warm week ahead with showers/storms tomorrow

The final 5 days of April will mostly be above average with Wednesday being the only seasonal day. The only chance of rain will be Tuesday into Tuesday evening with the highest chance southeast of the turnpike as a cold front will be pushing through during the day. The rain will be scattered so not everyone will get rain but it will certainly be the highest and only chance of rain for the work week before chances return for the weekend.

Today other than a few showers/storms before 9am it’ll be dry with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight mostly clear (although clouds may begin to increase by 4am) with lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/NW 5-15 mph. How much cloud cover and the timing of the cold front will determine the risk for severe weather with any showers/storms that develop in the afternoon. Hail and wind are the risks with a low to no risk for tornadoes.

The rain chance may linger through Tuesday evening before midnight otherwise dry the rest of the work week.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs around 70° thanks to a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph.

Temperatures warm back up to end the week with mid 70s Thursday and mid 80s Friday. Would not be surprised if some areas especially near north-central KS were close to 90°.

Temperatures do cool back down this weekend with rain chances returning. Even though the 8 day shows dry conditions Saturday we’ll have to keep an eye on a small chance for storms however the better chance will be Saturday night and will continue with on and off showers/storms through Monday. Still too far out to get too specific on details such as timing of when the best chance for storms will be and if there is a risk for severe weather (although at this time the severe weather threat looks to be low).

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware on the storm chance tomorrow. The highest risk will be in the afternoon where a few storms may be strong or even severe, highest risk for a severe storm if there was going to be any would be near I-35.