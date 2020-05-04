Monday forecast: A stormy start to the work week

Storms are likely today with severe weather possible. Large hail is the primary hazard. This is the only severe weather risk for the week and it could occur at anytime today. We’re not going to be in the typical severe weather timeframe, late afternoon/early evening timeframe. We’ll be monitoring storms developing between 5-8am in north-central KS before overspreading eastward through the morning and early afternoon. The combination of rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures from warming and will keep the area unseasonably cool especially compared to yesterday.

The rest of the week brings lower chances for rain with the next best chance late Thursday into Thursday night. The temperatures remain unseasonably cool as well with highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Nice enough weather to give the AC a break and maybe even keep the windows open.

Today showers/storms will be likely today and highs will remain in the 60s. Winds E 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight some leftover showers/storms are possible in far eastern KS otherwise clouds will gradually clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds NE/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow there is a chance some cloud cover could linger in the morning east of HWY 75 which may keep temperatures closer to 70° for highs vs most spots closer to the mid 70s. Winds NW 15-25 mph.

There is a weak disturbance that may bring some rain in extreme northeast KS Tuesday night (northeast of Holton) although not expecting it to be very heavy and will be gone by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms will return late Thursday into Thursday night as highs remain in the mid 60s to end the week and even the weekend. There is a chance for rain late Saturday night into early Sunday morning but similar to this past weekend, the rain may not last long during the day and with low confidence in the rain to begin with will keep it dry for now.

Temperatures do start to moderate and warm back up near seasonal if not above average but not until next Wednesday so going to go about a week and a half of near or below average temperatures.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today. Storms will overspread northeast KS this morning with the highest risk for severe weather lasting through mid-afternoon with any storms in the area.