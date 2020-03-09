Monday forecast: A rainy start to the week

A rainy start to the work week with small chances for rain the rest of the week. The next best chance for precipitation after today will be Friday night into Saturday. There’s also a slight chance for a wintry mix Saturday morning however at this time not expected to have an impact to northeast KS although something to keep an eye on.

Temperatures wise, it remains near or above average all week before cooling down this weekend. There does remain uncertainty on Thursday as well as Sunday and next Monday for the high temperature and as for today, temperatures will cool down this afternoon behind a cold front.

Today with rain likely this morning, the rain will come to an end from west to east this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s but drop in the 40s by this afternoon. In fact temperatures will likely be in the low 40s in north-central KS by 5pm with upper 40s southeast of the turnpike. Winds S/NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight the winds gradually diminish and with partly cloudy skies, lows drop in the upper 20s-low 30s.

Tomorrow mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Winds N/SE 5-10 mph.

There is a chance for a brief rain shower Tuesday night (after midnight) but shouldn’t last too long past sunrise on Wednesday.

This means Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Could be our nicest day of the week especially since the winds are expected to be light as well.

There is some uncertainty on Thursday: Not only is there uncertainty on whether there is a rain chance but also temperature wise. There’s a difference whether we’ll be in the upper 50s-low 60s or upper 60s to near 70° so will forecast mid 60s in the 8 day and adjust accordingly throughout the week.

Friday will be colder behind a cold front with low-mid 50s for highs. Will keep the daytime hours dry however rain will develop overnight and there may be enough cold air where some snow may mix in at times especially north of I-70.

Most of the precipitation will be rain Saturday. There does remain uncertainty in precipitation chances for Sunday but will keep it consistent from the last couple days and keeping the 8 day dry for now. Won’t be heavy or widespread if we do have precipitation Sunday.

Temperatures look to remain slightly below average this weekend with differences in the models on a possible cold blast Sunday and Monday.

Taking Action:

1. With a rainy Monday, you’ll need the umbrella and the jacket. Temperatures will be close to if not cooler in some spots by this afternoon compared to this morning. There's also the risk for lightning this afternoon mainly in east-central KS.

2. Don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast especially the temperature forecast on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

3. Rain is looking likely on Saturday: Of course still being 6 days out, the timing could change so any plans you have don’t cancel them just yet but wouldn’t be a bad idea to start thinking about a Plan B.

