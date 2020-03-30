Monday forecast: A mild day and not as windy as this weekend

After strong winds over the weekend which had gusts 40-50 mph on Saturday and 25-35 mph on Sunday, we’ll have gusts closer to just 20 mph today. The winds will continue to decrease tomorrow before picking back up again especially for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperature wise most of this week will be around 70° with a slight cool down tomorrow and temperatures well below average on Friday. Precipitation wise, the best chance this week is tonight and then Thursday night into Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny for most of the day with increasing clouds after 2pm. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting around 20 mph.

Tonight scattered rain showers with a small chance for t-storms. Areas further to the northeast you are near the Nebraska/Iowa/Missouri border will have the lowest chance for rain and may not get any rain at all. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Wind E/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow other than a few leftover showers early we’ll be dry with decreasing clouds and due to a northerly wind (only around 5 mph for most spots), highs will be slightly cooler with mid 60s for highs.

A southerly wind returns Wednesday and Thursday with gusts around 30 mph and that’ll help warm temperatures back up to 70°. Clouds may increase again by mid-afternoon Wednesday (similar to today) and Thursday will be mostly cloudy. There is a small chance there could be some light rain Thursday so we’ll have to monitor that however the better chance will arrive Thursday night in advance of a cold front.

This front will bring a chance of showers/storms that could linger into the day on Friday and highs will be stuck in the low-mid 50s to end the week. As of now winds on Friday won’t be as strong as Wednesday and Thursday and should remain around 10-15 mph.

This weekend temperatures do warm back up with highs near 70° by next Monday with showers/storms returning Sunday night into Monday.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules and avoid park equipment.

2. If conditions are right there is a chance some areas could get down in the low 30s Saturday morning meaning a frost. Something to be aware of for your garden.