Monday forecast: A cool week ahead

It is going to be a cool week ahead including the warmest day of the week, Wednesday, with highs only around 60° still below where we should be for this time of year. In fact it won’t be until this weekend when we start to get back to seasonal temperatures. The unseasonably cool week will consist of temperatures below freezing again for all Monday night otherwise the freezing temperatures won’t be as widespread but can’t be ruled out the rest of the week.

Precipitation wise there is a small chance late tomorrow afternoon into the evening otherwise late Wednesday night through Friday will be a storm system that will come with rain, t-storms and even a wintry mix. Way too early to pinpoint details on this both with precipitation type and timing so make sure to check back through the week as confidence increases.

Today we’ll have plenty of sunshine through midday with clouds increasing especially after 2pm. Highs will be in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the mid-upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs a couple degrees warmer than today with low 50s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph. Again the chance of rain is small and will be very isolated if at all late Tuesday afternoon through about midnight.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with upper 50s to even low 60s possible. Winds will remain in check too, under 15 mph so this will be the day to enjoy the outdoors.

The end of the week will feature a storm system where details are still unknown but the biggest question is how long it will last into Friday and how much of a wintry mix we’ll get and how that will have an impact.

For the most part surface temperatures will remain above freezing (although it gets close to 32° Friday morning) so the wintry mix will be due to temperatures about ½ mile above the surface getting below freezing. Highs both days will be well into the 40s and likely be in the low 50s so this will help to limit any accumulation that might occur.

The storm system will be gone for the weekend where temperatures rebound back in the mid-upper 60s.

Taking Action:

1. Another freeze warning is in effect tonight for all of northeast KS through 10am Tuesday. While the temperatures do warm up the rest of the week there still is a potential for a few spots to get near or below freezing but it won’t be as widespread as this morning and Tuesday morning.

2. Stay updated on the storm system to end the week, too much uncertainty right now to pinpoint specifics.