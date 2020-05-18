Monday forecast: A comfortable start to the week

The big weather story is the comfortable start to the week before warmer weather returns to end the week along with storm chances. It’s way too early to get too detailed on all the storm chances Thursday night through Monday specifically when the best chance for rain will be, severe weather chances, etc…. but it will not be a washout.

The weather pattern to begin the week will be due to an upper level low out toward Illinois/Indiana being blocked (or slow to move east) due to Tropical Storm Arthur in the Atlantic. The biggest issue for this will be clouds at times mainly in the morning with clearing by the afternoon however how much clearing takes place remains to be seen. Cloud cover could have an effect on temperatures which is why areas east of HWY 75 out toward KC may only be in the mid-upper 60s while areas out toward central KS will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Today decreasing clouds from west to east with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with lows around 50°. North wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be a similar weather pattern to today with decreasing clouds from west to east with highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday-Thursday may not be quite as lucky to see as much sun so will go with mostly cloudy skies. Despite more clouds sticking around, highs will continue warming up in the low-mid 70s Wednesday and mid-upper 70s Thursday.

While there is a very small chance for a spotty shower/t-storm Thursday mainly in the morning, the better chance for rain will hold off until Thursday night. This will set up an unsettled weather pattern with on and off rain and t-storms Friday through Memorial Day Monday.

Warmer highs in the 80s are expected but just how far into the 80s we get will depend on cloud cover and rain. As of now have storm chances on Saturday and Monday more for consistency purposes but based on the latest computer models those may end up being dry and that could allow for highs close to 90° in some spots on Saturday.

_________________

Taking Action

1. Enjoy the dry, cool and low humidity weather through Wednesday.

2. More details on the unsettled weather pattern as we get closer. Still too far out to know exactly when the best rain chance will be and when if at all severe weather will occur.