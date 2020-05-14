Moms of Junction City seniors organize in-person graduation event

Two moms of Junction City High School 2020 graduates have taken it upon themselves to organize a celebration for the 2020 graduating class of Junction City High School.

After receiving word from the school district regarding the change to a virtual graduation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these two parents decided to come up with their own solution.

Crystal Rey and Carrie Yale have been friends since middle school, and decided the graduates deserve to have an in-person celebration.

Junction City area businesses and residents have donated goods and services to Rey and Yale, for the students who attend the event.

“It kind of made us want to do more, and we felt that if we really thought about it, and put it together that we would be able to do it.” parent of Junction City High School senior, Crystal Rey says.

“We are hosting a graduation celebration, and mock ceremony for our graduates of the class of 2020.” parent of Junction City High School senior, Carrie Yale says.

Junction City High School principal, Melissa Sharp says they moved the graduation to a virtual platform due to the Governor’s orders regarding large group gatherings, and the district has put the health of the students as a priority. Junction City High School’s eGraduation ceremony will be Saturday, May 23rd at 1:00 p.m.