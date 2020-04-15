Mississippi lawmakers discuss recovery efforts following deadly tornado

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) and Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) say they are ready to help with local efforts as assessments continue following a deadly tornado on Easter Sunday.

Mississippi's federal lawmakers say it is clear the state will qualify for federal financial assistance following a deadly tornado. (Source: Gray DC)

They say the completion of these assessments will allow the federal government to step in with appropriate resources for whatever rebuild is necessary in the affected areas.

Watch the one-on-one interviews above.

