Mission Township Fire builds UV cabinets to sterilize N95 masks

“Fire departments in general, we like to think we think outside the box,” Chief Forrest Walter with Mission Township Fire, said.

In this case, thinking inside the box is what's allowing Mission Township Fire to safely stretch each lifesaving N95 mask's lifespan tenfold.

"We worked with a fire department in Colorado, South Fork Fire Rescue, Captain Schmidt was very generous to put out his plans, and how they built cabinets using the UV system to sterilize and sanitize small equipment, basically your N95 masks,” Walter said.

With the plans, Mission Township got to work building their own sterilizing UV cabinets, picking up supplies from the local hardware store and Binswanger Glass.

"With the plans we received from Colorado, we were able to put this together for just a few hundred dollars,” Walter said.

Walter said like many agencies, it's not the price of the masks that's a challenge, but the low supply nationwide that makes them difficult to get.

"As the public realizes that the inventory is becoming shorter and shorter, you have to do something else,” he said.

For the frontline workers at Mission Township Fire, the homemade cabinets are the answer: allowing each mask to be reused up to 10 times.

"It’s been a lifesaver for us that we don't have to worry about overusing a mask or running out of personal protective equipment,” he said.