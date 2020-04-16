Missing man found dead in Manhattan

A body found in Wildcat Creek over the weekend has been identified as Robert Weixelman, a 39-year-old Manhattan man. Weixelman was last seen by family on February 21.

On April 11, The Riley County Police Department Emergency Center received a call from a person canoeing in the creek who believed they had found a body near the 1100 block of Temple Lane. The body was extracted from the creek and an autopsy was performed.

The results of the autopsy suggested the body was that of Weixelman, and a follow-up conducted by detectives and crime scene investigators confirmed the identification on Thursday. No foul play is suspected in the death.