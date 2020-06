The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office says a woman that went missing from Silver Lake on Monday has been located.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the sheriff's office received word Tuesday morning that Edith M. Lauver, 77, of Silver Lake was located "safe" in Kansas City, Kansas.

No other details were provided.

On Monday, officials say Lauver seemed disoriented when she was last seen around 2 p.m. while at a Silver Lake grocery store, then disappeared.