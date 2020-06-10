Missing 15-year-old girl found in traffic stop in Kansas

A missing 15-year-old girl from El Salvador was found during a traffic stop in Kansas says the Junction City Police Department.

Officer Nick Blake conducted a traffic stop on westbound I-70 on Tuesday, June 9, with a 2019 Nissan rental vehicle for a traffic violation says the JCPD.

When Officer Blake approached the vehicle there were several occupants in the vehicle and upon investigation discovered a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador that had been reported missing by a relative in Maryland a few days prior says a release from Junction City.

Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, 37, of Wilmington Ca., was arrested and charged with Interference with Parental Custody, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and speeding according to JCPD

Castillo-Guardado was booked into the Geary County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond pending his first court appearance. The child has been released to juvenile intake and assessment says Captain Trish Giordano.