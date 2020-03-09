Minor convictions for ex-CIA coder in hacking tools case

A former CIA software engineer accused of stealing a massive trove of the agency's hacking tools and handing it over to WikiLeaks was convicted of only minor charges after a jury deadlocked on more serious espionage charges against him.

Joshua Schulte, who worked as a coder at the agency's headquarters in Virginia, was convicted Monday by a federal jury of contempt of court and making false statements after a four-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

After deliberating since last week, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the more significant charges. The trial offered an unusual window in to the CIA's digital sleuthing and the team that designs computer code to spy on foreign adversaries.