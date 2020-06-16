Minnesota truck driver killed in Monday crash in Republic County

A truck driver from Minnesota was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Republic County in north-central Kansas.

The crash was reported at 8 a.m. Monday on US-81 highway just north of Birch Road. The location was about 5 miles north of Belleville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Peterbilt semi-trailer was southbound on US-81 when it entered the west ditch.

The semi then traveled through the ditch and hit an embankment. The semi then went airborne and struck some trees before it came to rest on its left side in a field.

The semi's driver, identified as David J. Fronning, 33, of Breckenridge, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Fronning was wearing a seat belt.