Minnesota Vikings select Washburn's Hinton in 7th round of NFL Draft

For the second-straight year, a Washburn Ichabod had his name called in the NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings selected offensive lineman Kyle Hinton in the seventh round as the 253rd overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Peoria, Arizona-native is the seventh Ichabod to ever have his name called the draft, the fourth under head coach Craig Schurig.

Hinton's selection marks back-to-back years of NFL Draft selections for Washburn, with the New York Giants picking Corey Ballentine as the 180th overall in 2019.

Hinton is a dual sport All-American in both football and track and field, earning second team All-American honors in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor National Championships in 2019. He currently owns the school record in the indoor weight throw and outdoor discus.

The seventh-round pick has also tabbed three All-American honors on the football field. He was also a four-time All-MIAA selection in football, earning all-region honors in 2018 and 2019.