Ministers hope the peaceful demonstration Monday night not overshadowed

The events that took place after the peaceful demonstration on Monday night left many people unease and they say it took away from the unity that took place before.

Law enforcement and local officials joined hundreds of people marking down Kansas Avenue on Monday Night.

Many people who joined in peacefully want others to remember that positive show of unity and not the negative events that ended the night.

“I mean when you have the chief of police, and the mayor, and city council, all them people out there supporting something, police officers out there supporting it, I mean that was a good thing,” Pastor Carl Frazier with New Hope and Love Community Church said.

Carl Frazier and Nathan Marsh marched too, while Frazier's wife Linessa watched online.

All three were impressed with the young people who spoke, and the crowd take a collective knee in a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the hands of police.

"That was epic, I’ve never seen anything like that in our community where there is such a collaboration of spirit and of purpose," Linessa Frazier with New Hope and Love Community Church emphasized.

But, an hour later Monday night, the peace unraveled.

“I would of never thought that what happen after the march would never happen in Topeka,” Paster Carl said.

"That was disheartening, it really was, especially from the perspective of our youth, who put so much time and effort into planning it and making sure it was peaceful event,” Pastor Carl added.

Pastor Carl says the negative actions of a few take away from the mission, “people showed up, because they were hurting and every time you look at that film, you hurt,"

"You’re looking at not only in Topeka, not only in Kansas City, not only in the United States, but all over the world, you’ve seen people, say we’re tired of this,” he emphasized.

Pastor Carl hopes to move the message through a series of videos including Marsh and other pastors on how faith leasers can work together to address racial inequality.

“Being a blended family is tough in today’s world," Pastor Nathan Marsh, Lead Pastor with First Baptist Church said. "More people that we can have that are willing to stand with arm kind of arm to arm, hand and hand and be apart of the change that needs to happen in this world, we need to do that.”

Pastor Carl hopes the negative events don't effect future events, “don’t let something bad ruin the opportunity.”

Pastor Carl encourages events to start earlier before dark to prevent any other events from happening.