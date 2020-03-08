Minimum-custody Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility inmate has escaped from facility

Minimum-custody inmate Ronald Smith has been placed on escape status after he walked away from Larned Corectional Mental Health Facility at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Smith, a 52-year-old male, was reported missing when he didn't show up to his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital. He is currently serving a sentence for a 2018 Reno conviction for Possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs; Flee or elude LEO with five or more moving violations; Theft; and Burglary.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 179 pounds with green eyes and black/grey hair.

Anyone with information on Smith can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at (620) 285-6249, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.