Military experience shapes KDHE Secretary's response to COVID pandemic

COVID-19 landed on Dr. Lee Norman's radar early.

The state's top health official actually set up an incident command for it within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by early February.

"Even my staff said, 'Why are you doing this?' And I said, 'I think it might end up being a big deal,'" Norman, who serves as KDHE's secretary, said.

But even he did not see it becoming as big a deal as it has.

"We did not forecast it being as highly infectious and as widespread as what it has become," he said.

The assessment comes from a man who had hands-on roles in pandemic responses, from ebola in the 1970s when he was just starting out in the U.S. Air Force, to H1NI while medical director for University of Kansas Health System, and MERS when, through his service with the Kansas Army National Guard, he volunteered for active-duty deployment to the Middle East in 2017 and 2018, overseeing care for some 12,000 soldiers.

He likens the COVID-19 response to getting the band back together, from KDHE and emergency management, to hospitals, health systems, and county public health and emergency management leaders.

"We did preparedness early on of organizing ourselves for this effort, and that's shown," Norman said.

To that end, Norman, who continues to serve as State Surgeon as a colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, saluted the 543 airmen and airwomen who have helped distribute $53 million worth of personal protective equipment across the state, plus delivered food and medicine, and assisted with testing efforts in prisons and workplaces.

Norman says his 40 years of military experience influences his approach to a constantly evolving situation.

"I've always had to McGyver my way into things and invent it as we go," he said, referring to the television character known for improvising solutions to seemingly impossible situations. "But the one fundamental I always go back to, and it's the filter I think about everything with, is - is this a novel situation or a routine situation? If it's a routine, I don't care what it is, you can manage it typically with your routine assets, routine people, routine thinking; but if something is novel, then route thinking and routine methods and processes are not going to carry the day. It feels very much like what we call a battle rhythm. Day in, day out, it just grinds, and just when you think it's going to be a quiet hour, something can flare up."

The public sees Norman respond to those flare ups several times a week, often alongside the governor. The frequent briefings are carried live online, where you'll often hear him say outright say he's going to give a science lesson, before giving an explanation on some aspect of how a virus or infectious disease works.

"I've made a career of taking complicated information and trying to distill it down - not dumb it down - but distill down what are the essential elements and what's the take home message?" he said. "I can't make people believe science. I can't control the world, but I can try at least in small, little measures to provide high-quality and, ideally, trusted information."

Part of his platform includes social media. Dr. Norman has a twitter account with some staff support, but comprised largely of his own tweets. He answers questions from children and the public, even embracing comparisons of the real-life colonel to KFC's Colonel Sanders.

"I think it's good-natured fun," he said.

Of course, he hears the critics, too.

"I got called a swamp creature in a doctor's coat," he recalled. "I just try to take it for what it is. If somebody has an axe to grind with politicians, you have to roll with it - and I'm not a politician. I'm barely a bureaucrat. If someone has a legitimate question, or has said something that I think might have reach that is wrong and easily corrected, I'll go ahead and intervene with that."

While he tried not to "rise to the bait" of someone being deliberately mean, Norman said he feels he has an obligation to use his platform to inform people when he can, especially in the a social media realm that contains a lot of misinformation.

As much as the information may be frustrating, Norman is not without hope. He says there is a light at the end of the tunnel, although "it could be a very long tunnel." And we may be able to enjoy a live concert by the end of the summer, although "I don't think you'd want to go cavort around in a mosh pit," he warned.

Which is to say life will return, but it may be to a new normal.

"I think we need to think creatively and say, 'What are we learning?' We're learning a lot," he said. "We might need to redefine how we do things, whether it's a concert or a baseball game or attending college classes."