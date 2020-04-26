Mild today with light winds

We will finally get a break from the rain today with warmer temperatures.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with light winds under 10 mph.

There is a slight chance for a few rain showers late tonight and into early Monday morning, but most places will stay dry.

Monday will bring a return to gusty south winds. Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area.

A few severe storms cannot be ruled out southeast of the Turnpike Tuesday afternoon with a threat of hail and some gusty winds.

If the cold front moves through faster, then any severe threat will stay out of the area.

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday behind the cold front. Highs will fall back to around 70 degrees.

The remainder of the week will remain dry with highs returning to the 70s and even some 80s by the end of the week.