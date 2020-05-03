Mild today, storms likely Monday

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon today. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with a light northeast breeze.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Monday. This round is expected to be more widespread with activity throughout the morning and continuing into the afternoon.

A couple of the stronger storms might produce some isolated hail, but the threat is not expected to be widespread. Greater chances for severe weather will stay southeast of our area.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s during the afternoon as the rain continues.

After Monday, we will get a couple days of dry weather with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive Thursday, but the severe threat looks low as of now.