Mild, still a bit breezy Monday

A dry weather pattern will continue for the next few days with low humidity before it turns warmer at the end of the week with returning storm chances.

Breezy winds today will continue into Monday as an area of low pressure near Chicago continues to move slowly to the east.

Temperatures Monday will start out in the low 50s with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 70s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

The winds will begin to relax on Tuesday as high pressure moves overhead. We will still have some clouds around, but temperatures will stay mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday.

The weather pattern will start to turn more active again by the end of the week and into Memorial Day weekend with showers and storms expected to return.

Muggy conditions are expected too with temperatures returning to the low and mid 80s.