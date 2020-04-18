Mild again Sunday, slight chance of rain

Temperatures finally made it into the 60s today, and the trend of warmer weather will continue for the entire week ahead.

We will stay above freezing tonight with low temperatures expected to fall into the low and mid 40s.

There is a slight chance of a few showers and storms Sunday. Activity is expected to remain isolated, so not everyone will get in on the rainfall.

You will still notice a bit of a breeze Sunday afternoon, but it should not be as gusty as today. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

There will be another slight chance of showers and storms late Sunday night through Monday morning. Once again, not everyone will get in on the moisture, but at least a few areas could have some wet weather to start the day.

Temperatures will stay mild for the entire week with highs likely in the upper 60s to low 70s at least through next weekend.

Morning low temperatures will also stay in the 40s and 50s, so it is possible that we are done with any freezes for the rest of the season.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday and possibly again at the end of the week. The exact track of these storm systems is still uncertain, but there is at least a chance for some more rain later in the week. The severe threat appears low.