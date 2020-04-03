Midland Care continues serving their patients

Midland Care is helping to comfort those who are finding this time a little tough.

They are asking visitors to remain home, since most of their patients are high risks.

The facility usually has eighty or more people in their care.

Midland Care has shifted home-care services to tele-health links and they also continue meals on wheels deliveries.

"We're touching base with them everyday, some are being seen everyday for cares and that sort of stuff, for meals. Our meals on wheels are still running. We're still delivering over a thousand meals a day in all the communities they serve," Dr. David Wensel of Midland Care said.

Midland Care staff members says they are doing their best to continue all patient services.