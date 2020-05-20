Midland Care CEO announces retirement

The first employee of Midland Care - and only leader its ever known - has set a date to step down.

Midland Care Connection President and CEO Karren Weichert announced Wednesday she will retire at the end of the year.

Weichert has led the organization for more than 30 years. In fact, she was Midland's very first employee when it formed in 1990.

She grew it from Shawnee County's first hospice provider to an organization offering a range of services to more than 100,000 patients and families in 21 Northeast Kansas counties.

“I cannot believe it’s been more than three decades since I started this journey,” Weichert said. “To have had the opportunity to work with such extraordinary people as I have through the years, has been a true privilege. I am leaving Midland with a heart of gratitude for all the moments I was so honored to experience with patients, families and staff. It is a work like no other and I’m blessed to have been a part of it for more than thirty years.”

Midland Care provides a range of services to meet social, physical and spiritual needs of the aging population. They aim to improve quality of life, and keep seniors at home as long as possible.

In addition to home and inpatient hospice services, Midland also provides home health, palliative care, home support, Meals on Wheels, Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), assisted living, adult day care and residential care, as well as community wide grief counseling services.

