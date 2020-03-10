Michigan primary could make or break Sanders' campaign

Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, but four years later, the same state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week.

Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favor Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.