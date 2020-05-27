Michelle De La Isla files to run for Kansas's Second Congressional District

The race for Kansas's second congressional district officially gained a candidate this morning.

First term Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla filed formal paperwork at the secretary of state's office this morning.

De La Isla is the lone democrat to seek the seat, which is currently held by republican Steve Watkins.

Two years ago, Watkins defeated his democratic challenger Paul Davis by less than a percentage point.

Watkins will face current state treasurer Jake LaTurner in the republican primaries this August.

The second congressional district covers most of the eastern portion of the state except for the Kansas City area.