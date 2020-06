An old Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire truck caught fire while being towed to the salvage yard.

According to fire officials, the blaze started when something on the old fire truck locked up, started sparking, and ignited.

The tow truck, owned by Kitch Towing, also caught on fire.

Traffic on Adams St. was being re-routed to allow investigators to look at the scene.

No one was hurt.

The fire truck is not owned by the city or MTAA, but is owned by Kitch towing.