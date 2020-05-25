Memorial Day observed around Topeka

Gage Park was one of the many places honoring soldiers on memorial day.

People placed flowers on Gage Park's Veterans Memorial to honor the fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, for our country.

VFW 1650 Chaplain Arthur Brennan says it’s important for people to appreciate the cost of the freedom they enjoy.

“A lot of people take advantage of our freedom today not knowing what the cost of freedom really is,” Brennan said. “Until you look into a veteran's eyes, because when a veteran looks into another veterans eyes, he knows he paid the cost of freedom, and then the ones of his brothers that have passed away.”

Brennan says most people today do make sure to honor soldiers, even if they don't agree with the wars being fought.

A memorial service was also held at Mount Hope.

Uniformed veterans gathered in the cemetery's chapel to present flags and a wreath in honor of their fellow soldiers who had lost their lives in battle while a musician played the iconic melody of "Taps."

The ceremony, which was kept small to comply with social distancing guidelines, was shown online so people could still observe the holiday while protecting themselves.

“While we have to respect social distancing, I think it's important to remember those men and women in uniform, and to take this day and thank them for the freedoms and the fortunes that we enjoy because of the sacrifices that they made," Mount Hope Owner Ren Newcomer said.

Newcomer says he hopes they can return to their normal procedures next memorial day.

And of course, there were plenty who visited their loved ones graves throughout the day.

Memorial park was one such place Monday, seeing visitors bringing flowers and reminiscing about the family and friends they've lost. Preserving the love and memories of those people is what makes the time so special.

“And my parents used to always travel all the way across Kansas to put flowers on graves for all their loved ones it was a really important thing to them, and so it became important to me to just let everyone that comes by know that these people were loved, and they're remembered and that's what you want to do," Kathy Cadwalader said.

"It makes me feel good and makes me feel sad that our loved ones are gone and actually, it kind of tears you up but you feel good about being here," John Cadwalader said.

The Cadwaladers are just a few of the people who visited Memorial Park Monday.