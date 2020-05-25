Memorial Day forecast: On and off showers/t-storms

Don’t expect a lot of sun through Thursday as we’ll be in an unsettled weather pattern with several chances for showers/storms for most of this week. The risk for severe weather (hail,wind, tornado threat) is very low this week however the flooding threat remains a concern especially today.

Temperatures will remain cool and in the 70s due to the cloud cover and rain. Once we finally get into a drier weather pattern on Friday and the sunshine returns, temperatures do remain mainly in the mid-upper 70s until we get to Sunday/Monday where highs will start to get in the low 80s. So all in all not bad temperature wise especially after the warmer temperatures from yesterday and Saturday.

Today as rain continues to push up into Nebraska from overnight rain we may get a chance to dry out through mid-morning before more rain moves in from the south and overspreads northeast Kansas for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight scattered showers/storms with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow the chance for rain is lower than today but still exists at times. HIghs in the low-mid 70s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

There does remain some minor differences in the models on specific details (how widespread the rain will be) on the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday however the rain chances still exist before the dry weather pattern settles in by Friday.

______________

Taking Action:

1. Take flooding seriously. If you come across a water covered roadway, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Best case scenario you have to spend thousands of dollars to fix your water covered car, worst case scenario you become a fatal statistic.

2. Stay aware for most of this week with the storm chances. Lightning and flooding are the main threats with our stormy weather pattern this week.

3. Make those outdoor plans Friday through Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we finally get out of the stormy weather pattern. While you may be able to mow the lawn in between rain showers this week (check the radar before heading out) you may have to wait until this time period.

