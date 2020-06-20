The City of Horton says it will be holding a meet and greet with Trey Dishon at noon on June 20.

The City of Horton says it declared June 1 as Trey Dishon Day. Dishon is a 2015 graduate of Horton High School and a proud Charger. On Saturday, June 20, at noon the City will be holding a meet and greet with the popular athlete.

Dishon was Defensive Tackle for the Kansas State Wildcats in college and went on to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals in April of 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

The meet and greet will be held at the shelter house just east of the Horton Aquatic Park where Dishon will sign autographs and take pictures with fans. The City says personal cameras will be required if a picture with the athlete is wanted.

According to the City the event is a free will donation, which will go to erecting to signs honoring Dishon and his accomplishments in Horton. Any donations over the amount needed for the signs will go back to the Horton High School football program.