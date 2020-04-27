Meet Laika, first female dog to serve in Shawnee County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit

A new member of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has broken new ground.

That new member is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Laika, the first female dog to serve in the sheriff's office K-9 unit.

Laika is assigned to Deputy Matt Boling, who is in charge of training all dogs in the sheriff's office K-9 unit.

Bolling described Laika as being “wicked quick," and saide was selected because she outperformed many of her male counterparts in physical evaluations.

Laika was obtained with another dog, a male named Lenny, recently from a vendor in Texas. The dogs were purchased with funds provided by an individual in the Topeka area.

There are six dogs in the sheriff's office K-9 unit. Two of the dogs specialize in bomb detection.

The others -- including Laika -- assist with various other duties, ranging from detecting drugs to tracking suspects in criminal cases to finding individuals who are being sought and who may be hiding in buildings.

Laika is an extremely fast runner, something the sheriff's office looks for in its dogs.

"If I were to describe her, it’d be a ‘ball of energy,'" Boling said. "She’s very sociable, which is nice. She’s friendly.

"It’s like trying to contain the Tasmanian Devil. She’s a ball of energy – which is good, because she’s always willing to work.”

Boling said that while Laika likes to play, she also knows when it's time to get serious and take care of business.

The sheriff's office K-9 unit works in the county but also provides assistance for other agenices, including the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol when they don't have dogs available.

Amber Taliaferro's third-grade class at Tecumseh South Elementary school won a poster contest that brought with it a chance to meet Boling and Laika, as well as to have a pizza party.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down school buildings for the rest of the semester.

Now, sheriff’s officials are trying to find out how to go ahead and have that party after all.

The winning poster focused both on Laika and Lenny.

Shawnee County sheriff's Deputy Shayna Anderson said Boling is going to record a video for the students.The video will feature an appearance by Laika.

“Hopefully in the future," Anderson said, "they’ll get a chance to still meet some of our k-9s.”

In the meantime, Boling and Laika will continue to patrol the streets of Shawnee County to help keep local residents safe.

Topeka Police Department officials on Monday said they weren't aware of any female dogs ever serving in their K-9 unit. If that is the case, Laika is the first female dog to served in the K-9 unit of either agency.